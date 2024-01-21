Tinubu Seeks Finance, Equitable Capital Market Access for Developing Countries

…Calls for Truce in Israel/Palestine War

President Bola Tinubu has called for an equitable access to capital for developing countries in order provide the much-needed resources for development and thereby solve some of the most pressing challenges in the world today. Speaking at the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the in 2027.”

Non-Aligned Movement at the weekend in Kampala, Uganda, the Nigerian leader, however, pointed out that the developing world was not looking for sympathy or begging but for fair and equal opportunity. Chaired by Ugandan President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, this year’s sum- mit was attended by many presidents and heads of government.

The Non-Aligned Movement is the largest gathering of countries, second only to the United Nations General Assembly. According to a release by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Folasade Boriowo, the President noted that the combined population of the 120 countries that make up the Non-Aligned Movement was over 4.4 billion or about 55 per cent of the world’s population, yet the total financial resources available to all these countries were much less than that of some countries.