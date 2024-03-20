Tinubu Seeks Extension Of 2023 Budget Implementation

The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking for an extension of the 2023 supplementary budget.

President Bola Tinubu had asked the national assembly to extend the implementation of the 2023 supplementary budget to June 2024.

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, read Tinubu’s letter during plenary on Wednesday.

The president asked parliament to expedite action on the amendment of the 2023 Appropriation Act, to extend the implementation of the capital components from March to June.

President Tinubu said the extension had become imperative to ensure that the provisions of the two acts were fully implemented.

Recalls that in November, the president signed the 2023 N2.17 trillion supplementary budget into law.

He subsequently asked the national assembly to extend the implementation to March 31, 2024.

After reading the president’s letter, the lower legislative chamber speedily passed the bill for first, second, and third readings.

The green chamber passed the bill after Bello Kumo, chief whip, moved a motion to the effect.

While leading the debate, Kumo said the president’s request should be granted to extend the implementation of the capital component of the budget in the interest of the country.

Consequently, the bill was read the third time and passed.