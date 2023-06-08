Tinubu Seeks EU’s Assistance In Strengthening Security, Economic Dev’t In Nigeria, Africa

President Bola Tinubu has asked the European Union (EU) to support Nigeria in tackling insecurity and poverty challenges in the country and Africa. In a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, State House spokesperson, Tinubu spoke yesterday during a telephone conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

The European Council is the EU institution that defines the general political direction and priorities of the European Union. Tinubu asked the EU to consider the areas of insecurity, particularly, in the neighbouring country of Lake Chad and other coastal regions.

“According to President Tinubu, Nigeria and the whole of Africa would require the help and partnership of her friends and development partners like the EU to address the excruciating poverty in the continent. “While requesting the EU to look at specific areas of security challenges like Lake Chad and coastal areas, the Nigerian leader promised to remain in contact with the European Union and other member states.”