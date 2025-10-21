Tinubu Seeks Doro’s Confirmation By Senate As Minister

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, requesting the confirmation of Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro from Plateau State as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Doro’s nomination follows the election of Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in July. Yilwatda previously served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Born on January 23, 1969, in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Dr. Doro boasts over two decades of multidisciplinary experience spanning clinical practice, pharmaceutical management, strategic leadership, and community engagement in both the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

He holds degrees in Pharmacy and Law, an MBA with a focus on IT-driven business strategy, and a Master’s degree in Advanced Clinical Practice.

Dr. Doro is an Independent Prescriber and Advanced Clinical Practitioner with frontline experience in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), covering urgent care, walk-in centres, general practice, and hospital settings.

He has also been actively involved in youth mentorship and social impact initiatives within the diaspora and local communities.