Tinubu Secures Petrobras’ Return, Signs Five MoUs With Brazil

President Bola Tinubu has announced that the imminent return of Brazilian oil giant Petrobras to Nigeria’s oil sector will reignite economic cooperation between both nations.

Petrobras, Brazil’s state-owned energy company, had suspended its joint operations in Nigeria five years ago during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during his State Visit to Brazil, Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to welcome Petrobras back as a strategic partner.

“We have the largest gas repository. So I don’t see why Petrobras doesn’t join as a partner in Nigeria as soon as possible. I appreciate President Lula’s promise that this will be done as soon as possible,” Tinubu said.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering trade, diplomacy, science and technology, aviation, and finance cooperation.

Tinubu praised President Lula’s commitment to revitalizing Nigeria-Brazil ties, describing Nigeria as a “virgin economic space” ripe for Brazilian investment. He highlighted Embraer’s ongoing efforts to support Nigeria’s aviation sector by setting up a regional Service Centre to provide maintenance for its expanding aircraft fleet.

The President, on his third official visit to Brazil, stressed the need to move beyond symbolic ties to actionable partnerships.

“We tried to see why we are not at the level we wanted. We have allowed some problems in the past to deter us from making progress. But today we say that is the end of that,” Tinubu said, emphasizing collaboration on technology transfer, food security, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

He called for greater cooperation in pharmaceutical production and knowledge sharing, underscoring Nigeria’s interest in leveraging Brazil’s expertise in generic drug manufacturing.

Tinubu assured Brazilian investors that Nigeria’s economic reforms are stabilizing the economy and boosting investor confidence:

“The reforms I’ve embarked upon since taking over have been impactful. Initially painful, but today the results are blossoming. We have more money for the economy, there will be no more corruption, and our currency market is open for businesses,” he said.

As part of the strengthened relations, Air Peace is set to launch a direct Lagos–São Paulo flight, further easing trade and travel between the two nations.

President Lula welcomed Nigeria’s renewed commitment to bilateral ties, emphasizing Brazil’s readiness to expand cooperation with Africa’s largest economy.