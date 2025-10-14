Tinubu Secures Fresh $2bn Shell Investment In Offshore Gas Project

President Bola Tinubu has secured a fresh $2 billion investment from Shell following a Final Investment Decision (FID) on a new offshore gas project in the HI Field (OML 144).

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the Non-Associated Gas (NAG) project will deliver 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d) from 2028, enough to meet nearly a third of the gas requirements of the Nigeria LNG Limited Train 7 project.

This latest investment brings the total upstream oil and gas commitments under Tinubu’s administration to over $8 billion in just 18 months, reflecting growing investor confidence driven by the President’s reform agenda.

“This is Nigeria’s third major oil and gas FID in 18 months,” Onanuga stated, noting that it follows the Ubeta Gas and Bonga North deepwater projects. Together, the HI and Ubeta developments could supply up to 15% of NLNG’s total feedgas needs.

The reforms, coordinated by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, have introduced new fiscal incentives, streamlined regulatory processes, and reduced contracting costs, restoring Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global energy market.

Presidential Energy Adviser, Olu Arowolo Verheijen, said the new FID would strengthen Nigeria’s LNG exports, boost foreign exchange earnings, and increase domestic LPG supply for clean cooking access.

Shell’s Upstream President, Peter Costello, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s energy future, saying the project will support both global LNG growth and Nigeria’s domestic energy expansion.

The NLNG Train 7 project, now backed by secured feedgas from HI and Ubeta, will expand LNG capacity by 8 million metric tonnes annually, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth across the country.

President Tinubu reiterated his commitment to sustaining investor confidence and positioning Nigeria as a leading global gas hub.