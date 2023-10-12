Tinubu: S’East Key to National Growth, Devt

President Bola Tinubu yesterday said the South East geopolitical zone remained crucial to the growth and development of the country. This came as he called for all hands to be on deck for the development of the nation.

According to a release by a Presidential spokesman in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the President, who stated this in Owerri during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign in Imo State, hailed the infrastructural developments embarked upon by the state governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma.

The governorship poll in Imo State is billed to hold on November 11, 2023, alongside other off-season polls in Bayelsa and Kogi States. Represented at the event by his Vice, Kashim Shettima, Tinubu called on the people of Imo State to rally round Governor Uzodimma’s second term bid, saying his continuity in office was the best option for the people of the state.

He said: “Governor Hope Uzodimma has done exceedingly well in terms of infrastructural developments and in terms of value addition to the State of Imo. “From the past three to sixteen billion, he increased the IGR to over N30 billion per annum. “He has built some state- of-the-art roads here in Imo State as well as several developmental strides.

“The good people of Imo, I have seen your face. I have seen the faces of hope, I have seen the faces of resilience and determination. We cannot afford to be complacent on the 11th of next month. “You should all go out and re-elect our Governor for another term of four years for him to complete his noble objectives for the people of Imo State.

I want to assure you that the President is solidly, 1,000 per- cent, behind Governor Hope Uzodimma. He holds him in the highest esteem.”