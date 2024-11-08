Tinubu, S’East Govs, Ganduje Eulogize Onu As Icon Laid To Rest In Ebonyi 

Share

President Bola Tinubu, Governors of the South-East geo-political zone and eminent dignitaries at the weekend poured encomiums on former Governor of Abia State, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, as his remains were interred in his village, Amelu Uburu Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State.

Tinubu represented by the Minister of Works Engr David Umahi extolled the exemplary qualities of the late elder statesman describing him as a progressive.

He said that Onu was a progressive, a statesman and a believer in Nigerian project.

According to him, “Dr Onu invaluable role in forming APC, development of Abia State, laying foundation for the growth and development of Abia State.

“Onu was a leader, a gentleman and a goodman”

On the State of the nation, Tinubu assured that his administration would ensure good governance and stem the tide of suffering facing the citizenry.

Earlier in a tribute Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State who spoke on behalf of the South-East Governors Forum. said that Onu left a legacy that will be difficult to be filled.

“Onu laid a solid foundation , he was a man of integrity, he demonstrated commitment to justice”

“Onu was a colossus, he brought development to Abia State when he was Governor if Abia State”

He said that even at challenging times Onu loyalty never wavers insisting that he built bridges across board.

Nwifuru extolled Governor Alex Otti for renaming Abia State Polytechnic Aba after the late Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Earlier in a remark, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi, described the late Onu as a man of justice. Integrity and honour.

The event had in attendance former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim who doubles as the Chairman of the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, deputy Governor of Anambra State Mrs Onyekachi Ibezi, Alex Otti (Abia), Peter Mba (Enugu) and deputy Governor of Imo State Mrs Chinysre Ihuoma respectively.

Others include Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese Dr Peter Nworie Chukwu, APC stalwarts, traditional rulers, youth organizations, market women, religious leaders and the clergy among others.

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu died on Thursday April 12th 2024 at an Abuja Hospital at the age of 72 years.

He was the first Civilian Governor of Abia State and Nigerian Minister of Science and Technology/Innovation from November 2015 until his resignation in 2022.

He was instrumental to the formation of the All Progressive Congress (APC) with the merger of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigerian People’s Party ( ANPP), and Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

Onu later resigned from his position as Minister of Science and Technology to contest for the APC Presidential primary losing to the eventual winner of the general election President Bola Tinubu.

