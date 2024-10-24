Tinubu Scraps Sport Ministry, Restores NSC, Appoints Dikko DG

Share

House Committee hails President’s decisions

President Bola Tinubu yesterday approved the return of the National Sports Commission to actualise his dream of revamping the sector.

The President scrapped the Ministry of Sports which hitherto had the mandate of developing the industry. The NSC was initially scrapped by the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Erstwhile sports minister, John Enoh, was moved to trade and investment as a junior minister. The President also approved the appointment of Mallam Shehu Dikko, the former Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC), as the new Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC).

Dikko, who ran the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for about seven years, now steps into a larger role to oversee the development of sports across the nation.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the House Committee on Sports Honourable Kabiru Amadu has praised Tinubu over his decision to scrap the Ministry of Sports and replace it with the NSC.

According to Honourable Kabiru Amadu, who represents Gusau/Tsafe Federal constituency of Zamfara State in the House of Representatives, the decision of Mr President is a welcome development and one that is supported by the National Assembly. ”

I think Mr President should be highly recommended for this bold decision to return the Sports sector to a Commission”. ” This has always been the position of the House Committee on Sports that a Sports Commission is what the country needs for effective Growth of the sector”.

