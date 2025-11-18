Tinubu Says Nigeria’s Aviation Most Viable But Underexploited

President Bola Tinubu has stated that Nigeria’s aviation industry remains one of the most viable and under-exploited markets in Africa for several reasons, noting that it serves over 220 million people, the largest domestic aviation market on the continent.

Speaking at the FAAN National Aviation Conference (FNAC), with the theme: ‘Elevating the Nigerian Aviation Industry through Investment, Partnership, and Global Engagements’ in Lagos, the President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Federal Government (SSG), Senator George Akume, said the country’s strategic geographic location is ideal for trans-African and intercontinental linkages, adding that the growing middle class and travel demand is expected to double within a decade with a $1.7 trillion regional market, driven by AfCFTA, that depends heavily on efficient air logistics.

He, however, regretted the massive unmet demand in cargo, aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), leasing, charter services, and aviation-linked real estate, stressing that these are not abstract possibilities, but real market opportunities ready for investors.

His words: “I consider it necessary also to mention emerging frontiers, where the next wave of growth will come from, and it is expected that it should form part of the conversation at this conference.

These areas with core potentials include aviation, cargo, and agroexport corridors, involving dedicated cargo terminals in Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Makurdi, as well as integration with special agro-industrial processing zones and cold-chain infrastructure for perishables, expansion of MRO infrastructure aimed at reducing aircraft maintenance capital flight, attracting global MRO players to partner with local investors.”