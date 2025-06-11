Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu’s Reconciliation Great Relief – APC Leader

Share

A former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South Africa, Mr Bola Babarinde, has described the reconciliation between President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as a great relief.

Babarinde made the remark in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Tinubu had declared that he has forgiven Sanwo-Olu, saying the rift between them is now resolved.

According to report, Tinubu made the comment during a closed-door meeting with members of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos on Saturday.

Babarinde, who is the General Secretary of Renewed Hope Global, de-scribed the reconciliation as a beacon of hope for the party. He noted that the news of the rift caused concern, while the speculations, criticisms and calls for punishment of an “innocent friend was deeply troubling.”

He added: “Thankfully, the recent reconciliation between President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu offers great relief. “It is a positive sign not just for Lagos, but for Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

“Peace in Lagos means stability for the entire nation. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Asiwaju of Yorubaland, has once again demonstrated wisdom, forgiveness and political maturity.

“He will not regret reuniting with a loyal son like Governor Sanwo-Olu, who worked tirelessly to support him during the 2023 elections, even amidst unexpected setbacks in Lagos.

