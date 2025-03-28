Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Others Extol Doyin Okupe’s Virtues At Service Of Songs

Share

President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday paid tribute to Dr Doyin Okupe, who passed away on March 7. Peter Obi; former Lagos State Deputy Governor Femi Pedro; Chief Dele Momodu also paid tribute to the deceased.

At a Service of Songs organised to honour the former presidential spokesman at Trinity House on Victoria Island, Lagos, Tinubu, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Media Affairs Tunde Rahman, lamented Okupe’s death.

He said: “Dr Doyin Okupe’s death is a personal loss to President Tinubu. “It is also a personal loss to the nation and particularly to the political class because “Dr. Okupe was an erudite politician, a political strategist and a communication expert.

“Dr. Okupe was determined to work for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 to the extent that he set up an office and a team to work for Mr President in 2027.

“He did this because he believed the President was on a redemption mission. “He believed his policies and ideas were very timely, and they were taken to save the nation.”

Sanwo-Olu described the departed as a distinguished statesman, a seasoned public affairs commentator and a dedicated public servant.

He also said that the former presidential spokesman lived a life of dedication and service to humanity. He said: “His unwavering commitment to democracy, governance and national development is across party lines.”

“He was a distinguished Nigerian, an astute politician and a gentleman. He advocated for a better Nigeria. He lived a life of dedication and service to humanity.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

