Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Congratulate AfDB President On 65th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has told the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) that all awards bestowed on him were well deserved as he clocked 65.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, congratulated Adesina on his 65th birthday.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bauo Onanuga, the President congratulated the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and rejoiced with the man whose leadership of national and multilateral institutions continued to set new standards of innovation, transformation, and sustainable development.

Tinubu affirmed that the numerous recognitions and awards bestowed on the versatile and cerebral technocrat were well deserved, following his track record of inspiring growth and development, mainly targeting the poor and vulnerable to reduce poverty.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Adesina, a former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, as a good ambassador of Nigeria and Africa.

