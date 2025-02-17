Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Commend El-Rufai’s Endeavours At 65

Share

President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday commended the former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, for his endeavours to sustain democracy and meritorious service to the nation as he clocks 65.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, yesterday, the President acknowledged El-Rufai as an administrator, scholar, and politicia calling him a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and highly regarded for his resourcefulness and brilliance.

Recall that el-Rufai had served as governor of Kaduna State for eight years, and prior to elective office, he had served as Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2003 to 2007.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described el-Rufai as a committed public servant who served his State, Kaduna, and Nigeria with dedication.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and good people of Lagos State, I congratulate former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, on his 65th birthday.

