Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Adeleke, Nff Mourn Onigbinde

President Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led a cast of Nigerians who have paid tributes to former Super Eagles coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, who died on Monday at the age of 88.

The death of the respected football tactician has drawn condolences from political leaders and the football community across Nigeria. President Tinubu sympathised with the family and associates of the late Modakeke High Chief, describing him as a dedicated sports administrator who made lasting contributions to the development of football in the country.

According to the President, the late coach distinguished himself as the first indigenous manager of the Super Eagles in 1982 and played a key role in developing grassroots football and strengthening football administration. “Chief Adegboye Onigbinde will be remembered for his discipline, integrity and passion for the development of football in Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

“He served the nation with distinction, and his leadership in taking Nigeria to the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations remains a proud moment in our football history. I pray that God grants him eternal rest and comfort to his family.”

Osun State Governor, Adeleke also described the death of the former Super Eagles manager as painful and devastating, noting that Nigeria had lost a valuable football administrator. The governor commiserated with the people of Modakeke, the football community and the immediate family of the late coach.

“It is with a heart filled with pain that I mourn the passing of one of Modakeke’s most illustrious sons, High Chief Adegboye Onigbinde,” Adeleke said. “While he lived, he dedicated himself to shaping lives and nurturing young football talents into stars.

His knowledge of the game helped many players realise their dreams, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations.” In the same vein, Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu, described the death of Onigbinde as a great loss to Nigeria and the country’s football fraternity.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, the governor said the late tactician would always be remembered for his immense contributions to Nigerian football. “Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde was a legend and one of the most respected Nigerian football coaches,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“He served Nigeria passionately, guiding the Green Eagles to the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations and later leading the Super Eagles to the 2002 FIFA World Cup. His legacy as a football icon and mentor will never be forgotten.”

The Nigeria Football Federation also described his passing as the loss of a great figure who served Nigerian football with dedication and commitment.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said the late coach was an extraordinary achiever who made huge contributions to the development of the game in Nigeria and beyond. “Indeed, a big tree has fallen in Nigerian football.

Chief Onigbinde lived and breathed football development throughout his life,” Sanusi said. “He was always willing to share his knowledge and offer guidance on how to move the game forward. His contributions to Nigerian, African and global football will remain unforgettable.”

Widely respected for his deep knowledge of football tactics and development, Onigbinde also served as Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation and as Technical Adviser to the Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation.

He also worked as a technical instructor for the Confederation of African Football and FIFA, mentoring coaches and contributing to football development programmes across the world.