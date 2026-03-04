Tinubu: Sani, Abbas Set 2m Vote Target For Kaduna APC For 2027

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, have tasked the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s new executives to secure two million votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

They gave the charge yesterday at the party’s State Congress in Ka-duna, where Isaac Atiku Sankay emerged as consensus chairman. Sankay, born in 1983, is Special Adviser on Peace and Conflict Resolution to the governor.

He was adopted after consultations with stakeholders across the state’s 23 local government areas. His emergence followed weeks of meetings among party leaders seeking a united front ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Addressing delegates, Sani described the congress as “a defining moment” reflecting cohesion and democratic discipline within the party.

He disclosed that 6,885 ward executives were elected across 255 wards, while 621 local government executives emerged from grassroots congresses. The governor added that 36 state executives were affirmed and sworn in, underscoring what he called the party’s strong grassroots structure.