Tinubu Salutes NASS As Akpabio, Abbas Pledge More Support

President Bola Tinubu yesterday saluted the National Assembly for supporting his government since its inception 19 months ago and is determined to take Nigeria “to that Promised Land”.

He said when he received Vice President Kashim Shettima, the leadership of the National Assembly, and former principal officers of the Assembly at his Oyinkan Abayomi Drive residence in Lagos on New Year’s Day their “commitment will yield that fruit for the babies yet unborn”.

The homage led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, preceded a similar visit by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF). Tinubu said: “Nigerians are the heart of everything we are doing. We have come to serve.

You have made my day by coming on this visit. Happy New Year. ‘May God bless you and our country and give our nation more prosperity. “The transformative journey we have embarked upon is for all of us.

It is for our tomorrow. It is for the future generation. Your commitment will yield that fruit for the babies yet unborn.

“Your commitment to value addition and bringing about the spirit of can do and must do is for all of us together. “It is for us to build a nation.

We have confidence and competence. The enslavers want us to be anything but enslaved people, but we say no. “We are determined, we are capable, and we are resolute, and we will be there. We will take Nigeria to that Promised Land with you.”

Acknowledging the encouragement from the lawmakers, the President pledged to work harder, embrace intellectual inquisitiveness, and make courageous decisions for national development “We have a saying in Yoruba that it is only a courageous dog that will capture the animal in the bush.”

Akpabio commended the President for his courage and commitment to reform and assured him that the National Assembly was firmly behind his administration.

He said: “On this journey of restoration, transformation and rebuilding the nation, you are not alone. “The National Assembly is with you and will stand by you.”

Akpabio highlighted the positive economic outlook under the Tinubu administration, citing achievements such as over subscription of Nigeria’s Eurobond, improvements in ease of doing business, and growing foreign investor confidence.”

The House of Representatives Speaker Tajudeen Abbas hailed Tinubu for his respect and support of the National Assembly. Abbas said:

“The National Assembly is more fulfilled than ever before because there is nothing we have ever knocked on your door to request for the National Assembly that you have not obliged.

”This is historic. This is commendable. We need to thank you for that. I also want to thank you for bringing more succour to the poor.”

