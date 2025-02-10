Tinubu Salutes Fayemi As Committed Patriot @60

Share

President Bola Tinubu yesterday praised exEkiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi for his contribution to the development of the country as he celebrated his 60th birthday.

In his birthday message to the former Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Tinubu described him as “an able lieutenant, an invaluable ally, and a committed patriot”.

He chronicled their longstanding relationship, which dates back to the 1990s when they collaborated in the pro-democracy movement, campaigning locally and internationally against military dictatorship.

Tinubu said: “During the challenging General Sani Abacha era, civil rights and pro-democracy activists, especially those in exile, had to rely on their ingenuity to survive.

“Kayode’s brilliance, commitment, and strategic skills were invaluable to our cause. gle for Chief MKO Abiola’s release from incarceration and the deannulment of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election, then considered the freest and fairest in Nigeria, led to the constriction of the civic space by the military.

“The military government routinely raided and proscribed newspapers such as the Concord, Punch, Guardian, and magazines such as Tempo/TheNews and TELL.

General Abacha was running amok, arresting activists, jailing journalists, and instilling fears in anyone opposed to his oppressive regime.

