Tinubu Salutes Emir Of Ilorin On 30th Coronation Anniversary

President Bola Tinubu yesterday congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the 30th anniversary of his ascension to the throne. According to him, the monarch is a symbol of honour, dignity, and commitment to justice.

In his congratulatory message to Sulu-Gambari, who ascended the throne on November 11, 1995, Tinubu praised the Maimartaba Sarkin Ilorin for his visionary leadership and sustained contributions to peace and development in Ilorin and across Kwara State.

The President noted that Emir Sulu-Gambari’s reign has been marked by courage, fairness, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility.

Reflecting on the monarch’s distinguished judicial career, President Tinubu recalled the Emir’s years of service as a Justice of the Court of Appeal, where he said the royal father demonstrated “uncommon courage, dispensing justice without fear or favour”.