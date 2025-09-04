Tinubu Salutes Egbetokun’s Dedication On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun on his birthday on Thursday, commending his unwavering commitment to national security.

In a statement, the President joined officers and management of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in celebrating Egbetokun, noting that his leadership has consistently earned commendations for courage, resilience, and dedication in tackling evolving security challenges across the country.

“Under your leadership, the Nigeria Police Force continues to demonstrate courage and resilience in the face of evolving security challenges in our country and worldwide,” Tinubu said.

The President also praised the IGP’s efforts to uphold law and order and implement reforms to strengthen the integrity of the police, while praying for renewed strength, wisdom, and courage as he continues to serve the nation.