Tinubu Sad, Cancels Boat Regatta Attendance

President Bola Tinubu has cancelled all his official events in Lagos on Saturday, including his attendance at the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta in honour of the stampede victims in Abuja and Okija, Anambra State.

The two tragedies claimed many lives and left many others injured. According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President was scheduled to watch the boat parade and other activities of the Boat Regatta from the waterfront of his Oyinkan Abayomi Drive residence in Ikoyi.

Dignitaries, including top officials of the Lagos State government and white cap chiefs from the State, were already seated when the President cancelled his appearance following briefings on the tragedies.

Commiserating with the victims of the unfortunate incidents in Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, Tinubu urged states and relevant authorities to enforce strict crowd control measures immediately.

He noted the disturbing resemblance between the mishaps at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, and a community Centre in Okija, Anambra State, and the tragic incident in Ibadan, Oyo State earlier this week.

He said local and state authorities should no longer tolerate operational lapses by organisations and corporate bodies involved in charitable and humanitarian activities.

While praying for the peaceful repose of the souls of the innocent Nigerians who died in the stampedes, the President wished a quick recovery to the injured.

He reiterated that these mishaps were avoidable if event planners adhere to necessary safeguards and protocols to ensure pre- and post-event safety.

‘‘In a season of joy and celebration, we grieve with fellow citizens mourning the painful losses of their loved ones. Our prayers of divine comfort and healing are with them,’’ Tinubu said.

He wished the Lagos State government, organisers of the Boat Regatta, themed ‘‘Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life,’’ a successful and hitch-free festival.

