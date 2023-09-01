Tinubu Sacks NASENI CEO, Appoints 32-Year-Old Khalil Halilu As Replacement

On Friday President Bola Tinubu revoked the appointment of Bashir Gwandu as the Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

President Tinubu, however, replaced Gwandu with 32-year-old Khalil Suleiman to take his place, according to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s special media and publicity adviser.

The statement reads, “By this appointment, Khalil Suleiman Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.”

READ ALSO:

“Mr. Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.

“The tenure of Dr. Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI is hereby terminated.

“By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect.”

Tech pioneer Halilu has started and invested in a number of firms.

He most famously founded The CANs, an eco-friendly technological hub, and Zabe, an application for tracking elections.