Tinubu Sacks Media Aide On Digital, Creative Economy, Umunibo

President Bola Tinubu has sacked his media aide on Digital and Creative Economy, Fegho John Umunibo.

The disengagement was contained in a release by the Director of Information & Public Relations, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, in a statement on Monday.

He wrote: “Stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy, at home and abroad, as well as the general public, are hereby notified that FEGHO JOHN UMUNUBO, who hitherto had served as the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President), has been disengaged with immediate effect.

“Kindly note that he no longer represents this administration in any capacity.

Henceforth, anyone who interfaces with him in the name of President Tinubu’s administration does so at his or her own risk.

We urge all stakeholders and constituents of the digital and creative economy to be so guided.”