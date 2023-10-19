Tinubu Sacks FRSC, NBC, FRSC, VON CEOs, Names New NAN MD

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday sacked the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the Nigerian Press Council (NPC), the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRSC), the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Voice of Nigeria (VON), the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Nigerian Regulatory Council (NRC), and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) amongst others.

This was as the President approved the appointment of the eight new CEOs for Parastatals and Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation with immediate effect.

The new appointment is coming barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu and Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information, held private meetings at the State House in Abuja.

In a statement titled, “President Tinubu appoints new leadership across the information and national orientation sectors,” which he signed on Thursday, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Ajuri Ngelale shared this information.

The appointees are Mr Lanre Issa-Onilu as Director-General of the NOA, Mr Salihu Dembos retained his office as DG of NTA, Dr Muhammed Bulama as DG FRCN, replacing Dr Mansir Liman.

Mr. Charles Ebuebu replaces Balarabe Illelah as Director-General of the NBC, and Mr. Jibrin Ndace as DG of the VON, replacing Osita Okechukwu.

The President also appointed Dr Lekan Fadolapo as the Director-General of ARCON, Mr Ali Ali as DG NAN and Mr Dili Ezughah as Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Press Council.

The President tasked the newly entrusted leadership in these sub-sectors to “innovate and create new opportunities for Nigerians to leverage upon through the effective reform of these key institutions of government which function” to unify Nigerians, reshape mindsets, and showcase the nation to the rest of the world