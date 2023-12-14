Tinubu Sacks Five in Aviation, Aerospace Dev’t Sector, Suspends NCAA’s Boss for EFCC Probe

President Bola Tinubu has sacked five chief executive officers in the Aviation and Aerospace Development in line with his determination to bring world-class standards to Nigeria’s civil aviation in consumer protection and the promotion of the wellbeing of Nigerian passengers and other sectoral stakeholders. This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday.

Those relieved of their positions include: “The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed who has been replaced by Mrs. Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the substantive Managing Director. “Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Tayib Adetunji Odunowo has been removed and replaced with Engr. Umar Ahmed Farouk as the substantive Managing Director.

“Director-General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Engr. Akinola Olateru has been replaced with Mr. Alex Ba- deh Jr. as the substantive Director-General. “Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu has been replaced with Prof. Charles Anosike as the substantive Director- General.

“Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Capt. Alkali Mahmud Modibbo has been replaced with Mr. Joseph Shaka Imalighwe as the Acting Rector, pending the appointment of a substantive Rector, in accordance with Section 13(2) of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, 2022.” Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu has been suspended to enable the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conduct an unfettered investigation into the activities of the suspended Director-General and other senior officials in the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

Capt. Chris Najomo assumes of- fice as the Acting Director- General of the NCAA immediately. The statement also said that Tinubu had equally approved the commencement of a diligent process to be conducted by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to recruit a substantive Vice- Chancellor and other principal officers of the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU).