Tinubu Sacks FIRS Boss, Appoints Adedeji Acting Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Muhammed Nami, and subsequently approved the appointment of Zacchaeus Adedeji in acting capacity. This came as the President also approved the appointment of Mrs Bulus Yakubu as the pioneer National Coordinator/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

The appointments were made announced yesterday by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale. FIRS’ Nami was ordered to proceed on three months of pre-retirement leave, as provided by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, with immediate effect, leading to his eventual retirement from service on December 8, 2023.

A statement announcing Adedeji’s appointment said: “Hon. Zacch Adedeji is hereby appointed in an acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four years in the first instance.

“Hon. Zacch Adedeji is a first-class graduate in Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University. He most recently served the nation as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, following meritorious service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary /CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

By these directives of the President, the new appointment takes immediate effect,” he wrote. Prior to his appointment as Special Adviser, Adedeji served as the Commissioner for Finance in Oyo state. He was also the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

An alumni of Harvard Kennedy School in Comparative Tax Policy and Administration, Adedeji, before his appointment as Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State, was a staff of the multinational company, Procter and Gamble (P&G), where he attained a managerial role.

He is an astute Accountant, Corporate Tax and Public Finance Development Expert with over 15 years experience. Adedeji’s extensive expertise in corporate tax and public finance development led to him becoming the Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), where he raised the stakes for that sector.

On NSIPA, Ngelale wrote: “The National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) (Establishment) Act, 2023, was signed into law on May 22, 2023. “Mrs. Delu Bulus Yakubu is a recipient of a Masters degree in agronomy from the State University of Bio-Technology in Kharkiv, Ukraine, with over 15 years worth of working experience in Social Investment Programme management.

“President Tinubu expects the new appointee to convey the highest level of efficiency, transparency, and qualitative service delivery at NSIPA, in his determination to actualise the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration.”