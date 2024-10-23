Tinubu Sacks Education, Women Affair Minister, Others

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday sacked six Ministers from his cabinet and also forwarded to the National Assembly seven ministerial nominees to take over from the vacant positions.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Tinubu, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President also forwarded seven new ministerial nominees to the National Assembly including the wife of the late Dim Odeimegwu Ojukwu, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu for confirmation.

However, the Ministers relieved from Tinubu’s cabinet were Prof. Tahir Mamman, (Education), Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (Women Affairs), Mohammed Gwarzo (State for Housing), Jamila Ibrahim (Youth Development), Lola Ade-John (Tourism) and the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, who has been replaced.

