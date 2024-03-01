Tinubu Ruling Nigeria With Kabu-Kabu Economic Policy – Paul Ibe

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s media aide, Paul Ibe has described President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies as Kabu Kabu kind of reforms.

Paul Ibe who made this remark while voicing his concern during an interview on Arise TV on Friday questioned Tinubu’s economic strategy, pointing out that there was no obvious economic team and that there were no well-known economic policies.

He, however, urged Nigerians to evaluate Tinubu’s accomplishment of his campaign pledges and his handling of the country’s issues.

Ibe called on leaders to fulfill their promises and underlined the importance of accountability and openness in governance.

His words: “Where is his so-called economic team? What we’re seen in the last nine months is trial by error.

“It’s a kabu-kabu kind of economic policy…nothing seems to have changed. But again, let’s ask ourselves this question, what did Tinubu promise us?

“I wonder where the claim that he built Lagos came from. Now is the time for the hard work; let him work the talk,” he said in an interview on Arise TV News.

“Prophet Tinubu, before he became President Tinubu was speaking about this time in 2012 in the episode you referred to.

“Because there’s nothing in that letter that could not be situated in 2024. We’ve been waiting for the magic that Tinubu had.

“The magic that led to his building Lagos forgetting that Lagos had been a Federal Capital for donkey years. Had enjoyed resources and infrastructural development so I wonder where the claim that he built Lagos came from.

“So now is the time for the hard work. Let him work. Where is the magic… attributed to him?

“Tinubu promised us he was going to follow the path of former President Muhammadu Buhari. And what was that path?

“Massive taking of loans, where loans were being taken to pay the interest for loans, Buhari was known for bigotry and nepotism. We thought we’d seen the worst. It is a continuation of Buhari’s policies.”