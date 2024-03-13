Tinubu Rules Out Ransom Payment For Release Of Kidnapped Victims 

President Bola Tinubu has ruled out the possibility of the Federal Government paying any ransom for the release of kidnapped victims in the country.

The President said this on Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting he chaired at the Presidential Villa.

Briefing newsmen after the Council meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, noted the rise in the spate of kidnapping in the country citing the recent cases in Kaduna, Borno, and Sokoto states.

He, however, emphasized that the President has deemed this situation unacceptable and that the government would not condone abductions, kidnappings, or any form of criminality.

This government position came amid growing concerns over the escalating kidnapping crisis, with criminal elements targeting vulnerable groups, including children, in search of soft targets.

Recall that over 280 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA primary school at Kuriga, Kaduna State were abducted by bandits last Thursday.

Again, suspected terrorists attacked the Buda community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting about 61 people only last Wednesday.

Recently, 200 women were reportedly kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in the Gamboru-Ngala and Dikwa local government areas of Borno State.

The women, who were Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), were said to have been kidnapped while they went into the bush in search of firewood.

It would also be recalled that a Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, had recently offered to mediate between the government and the kidnappers of the Kaduna school children.

This came as the kidnappers demanded N40 trillion, 150 motorcycles and some Hilux vehicles for the release of about 16 kidnapped persons from the Goni-gora area of Kaduna state.

But the minister said the President has directed security agencies to take proactive measures to halt the spread of this criminal activity.

He said “You’re also asking about the apparent surge in this kidnapping across the country. Now it is true that some of these are happening, we have seen what has happened in Kaduna, in Borno and then in Sokoto.

“Of course, the government is watching that very closely and, not just watching, also ensuring that security agencies are taking proactive steps to ensure that this is halted significantly.

“Now, like I said, Mr. President has said that it’s an unacceptable situation and the government will not condone abductions or kidnappings or any kind of criminality in that direction.

“We’re seeing this happening and the government is taking very proactive steps, first to mitigate that, and also to stop the spread of this apparently.

“We are seeing that the more the security agencies are also hitting these targets or criminals, the more they are pushed to also getting some soft targets.

“But the government is not taking any excuses. The President has directed that security agencies must, as a matter of urgency, ensure that these children and all those who have been kidnapped are brought back in safety and also in the process to ensure that not a dime is paid for ransom.

The minister further underscored the government’s unwavering commitment, emphasizing, “It’s important to underscore that no dime, government is not paying anybody any dime, and the government is optimistic that these children and other people that have been abducted will be brought back to their families