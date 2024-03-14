Tinubu Rules Out Ransom Payment For Release of Kidnapped Victims

President Bola Tinubu yesterday pledged to rescue all kidnap victims without paying any ransom to their abductors. He made the promise at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa. The President said he had ordered the Ministry of Defence to ensure the rescue of the recently abducted school children and teachers in Kaduna and Sokoto states. About 280 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School, Kuriga in Kaduna State were abducted by bandits last Thursday.

Then on Monday night, gangsters attacked the Buda community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted about 61 people. About 200 women were also reportedly kidnapped by Boko Haram in the Gamboru-Ngala and Dikwa local government areas of Borno State. The abductors of 16 people in the Gonin-Gora area of Kaduna State on Monday demanded N40 trillion,11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles for the release of their victims. Addressing reporters after the meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris said: “Mr President has also directed that no ransom will be paid by the government to any of these criminal elements.

I think it’s important that this be put out there.” According to him, the President deems the situation unacceptable and that the government will condone abductions, kidnappings, or any form of criminality. He said: “The government is watching that very closely and not just watching but also ensuring that security agencies are taking proactive steps to ensure that this is halted significantly. “Now, like I said, Mr. President has said that is an unacceptable situation and the government will not condone abductions or kidnappings or any kind of criminality in that direction.

“We’re seeing this happening and the government is taking very proactive steps, first to mitigate that, and also to stop the spread of this apparently. “We are seeing that the more the security agencies are also hitting these targets or criminals, the more they are pushed to also getting some soft targets. But the government is not making any excuses.

“The President has directed that security agencies must, as a matter of urgency, ensure that these children and all those who have been kidnapped are brought back in safety and also in the process to ensure that not a dime is paid for ransom. “So, it’s important to underscore that no dime, the government is not paying anybody any dime and the government is optimistic that these children and other people that have been abducted will be brought back to their families in safety.”