Tinubu: RTEAN Demands Improved Road Network

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has called on the newly inaugurated administration to improve the road network to ease the movement of goods and services.

RTEAN acting National President and Secretary, Comrades Augustine Olajide Akhigbe and Anere Afam Celestine respectively, stated this in a congratulatory message to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th president of Nigeria.

The Association expressed confidence that Tinubu would replicate his achievements when he was governor of Lagos State.

“We at RTEAN are confident that the new president will improve the road network nationwide. As stakeholders in the transport sector, we know that Tinubu will replicate what he did in Lagos,” the union stated.

Akhigbe promised the union’s loyalty to the new administration and said they were ready to serve in any capacity Tinubu dims fit to assign to them.

“Tinubu is a man that is overly committed with an impregnable passion to usher in growth, stability and progress to the nation, renew our hope and rejuvenate the economy, hence you remain the best man for the job,” the acting RTEAN president said.

He expressed confidence that Tinubu’s administration would bring a new lease of life to Nigerians.

“Tinubu epitomises the true Nigerian spirit that is indomitable, resilient, consistent and determined,” he stated, noting that his “democratic antecedents and activism dates back to the military era.

“It is a thing of joy to see a true democrat with a track record of excellence who has an ingrained knack for teamwork and the uncommon ability to spot talents and raise people to preside over the affairs of the nation.”

The union prayed for God’s “wisdom, renewed vigour and robust health to effectively preside over the nation” and take it to greater heights.”