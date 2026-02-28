Tinubu Road Projects To Last For 100 Years – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi, has assured Nigerians that all roads being constructed by the regime of President Bola Tinubu would last for 100 years, saying road construction before his administration is no longer business as usual.

Umahi further announced that the era of so much use of asphalt has gone, as according to him, most roads are being constructed with concrete for a long-lasting duration.

The Minister, who was in Awka to inspect the progress of work on the Awka – Enugu express road, noted that most of the roads would be completed on record time.

The said road project is being constructed by the Reynolds Construction Company (RCC ) and funded by the tax being paid by the MTN communication firm.

“First of all, I am very impressed with the work being done by RCC, which is using resources concrete to do about 23 km of road , the first 20.km have been completed, we just have 13 km all on concrete that would last to the next 100 years and then we have the MTN project which is a total of 104 kms ”

“And they have sub contractor, which Niger Cat and Niger Cat are doing a good job, and RCC is doing a good job ”

“We have seen that within the next two weeks, what would be left with Niger Cat will be zero on their own section already, and what would be left of RCC would be 23 kms ”

“Now I am giving a different directive to RCC, and I meant my Engineers to listen, and I want the controllers to listen”

“You see the design of the project is first binder, second binder, and wearing a d if you do the primmer everything is 94,000 per square meters and I can do my concrete which will last the next 100 years which is about that is about 92,000 pet square meter why should I do asphalt instead of concrete and no body guarantees asphalt for more than 15 year in this country in any of our roads but we do concrete on our roads under President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and we guarantee it to last for for next 100 years ”

“So my directive, now effective from today, is that the 23 kms of RCC / MTN Cash Credit Project should be executed as such with inner shoulder and outer shoulder and build it up with laterals and build it up to the existing level of the asphalt”

Umahi noted that the sustained inspection of road projects across the country is to ensure that Nigerians get value for their taxpayers’ money.

“Even if this road misses the next rainy season, which is not supposed to because our last agreement with the MTN is that it would be completed by April, but unfortunately it will not be completed, and we don’t want single water to touch the road ”

“The Controllers, because in Enugu state into Anambra state, the Engineers, the SSA must stop RCC even if they want to do otherwise, but they are doing beautiful work in concrete from Eleme junction to Oneh, we will have more value for money”

“We are moving from asphalt to concrete, and you have seen the beauty of the coastal roads. You have seen the beauty of what we are doing on our roads. We are constructing on East West Road, Trans -Sahara, Lagos, Calabar, Sokoto, and Badagri is about to start”

He charged the people of the South East geopolitical zone to be appreciative of the massive road projects being executed by the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu administration.

“And so to the South East people, when I went on this road driving myself I had every cause to be bolder and to tell our people boldly including those that may not be seen that they can use touch light and see because the President has done quite a lot for us and no amount of hate speech that would sausage all the great work that the President has done for us and there is no single Federal government project throught when I was Governor for eight years as a Deputy Governor for four years and party Chairman and so now they we are having it we are not the last and we were not there before but now we are there and today we may not take first but our names are there ”

“The quality of what the President is doing would remain a legacy, so I ask the Southeast people to stand with the President and support the President’s renewed Hope and support him”

“Before now this road was so terrible and people were on social media talking all sorts of things but now that the road has been done we want you to go to social media and thank the President and be greatful to God and man was created in the image of God and if you appreciate what a man has done he would do more and South East is on the rise and we are greatful to Mr President” he stated.