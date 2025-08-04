Tinubu Rewards D’Tigress With Cash, Land, Nat’l Awards

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, was on Monday received at the Presidential Villa in Abuja by President Bola Tinubu and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in a grand reception to honour their historic FIBA Women’s AfroBasket championship win.

The reception followed their return to Nigeria after clinching their fifth consecutive title at the tournament held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday night.

During the ceremony, the D’Tigress players presented a symbolic jersey bearing the number ‘001’ to the President and the First Lady in recognition of their support for the team.

The event, filled with excitement and national pride, saw the players cheer with joy as Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Tinubu, announced significant rewards in appreciation of their victory.

Each team member is to receive $100,000, a plot of land in the Federal Capital Territory, and the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

The head coach and technical crew were also recognised and awarded $50,000 for their contributions to the team’s success.

Shettima hailed the players for their dedication, resilience and unity, stating that their win has lifted national morale and reaffirmed Nigeria’s dominance in women’s basketball in Africa.

D’Tigress made history by defeating Mali 78–64 in the final, becoming the first African team to win five AfroBasket championships in a row and securing their seventh overall title.