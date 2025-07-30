Tinubu Rewarding Super Falcons In Dollar, Shameful –LP

The Labour Party has described as nauseating, the decision of President Bola Tinubu, to reward the all conquering Nigeria’s Super Falcons with “equivalent to $100,000,” for winning the African Women Championship (WAFCON) Labour Party in a statement by the interim National Chairman Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, said it is shameful that President Tinubu, the nation’s foremost custodian and presumed chief ambassador of the nation’s currency, to reward the girls in United States dollars.

The National Chairman in the statement by his Senior Special Adviser (Media), Ken Asogwa, described it as “not only nauseating but deeply unpatriotic.”

According to him, “even if, as some may argue, he meant the Naira equivalent, the symbolic elevation of the dollar over our national currency by the commander-in-chief is a damning indictment of his administration’s economic mindset.”

She said the act speaks volumes about the level of disdain and lack of faith the All Progressives Congress (APC) government has in Nigeria’s currency.