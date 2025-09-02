Tinubu Reverses NTA Appointments, Recalls DG, Others

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the reversal of recent appointments into the management of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President directed the reinstatement of Mr. Salihu Abdullahi Dembos as Director-General of the NTA.

Dembos, who briefly vacated the post following management changes, was first appointed by Tinubu in October 2023 and will now return to complete his three-year tenure.

Similarly, the President approved the recall of Mr. Ayo Adewuyi as Executive Director of News to serve out his tenure, which runs until 2027. Adewuyi was appointed to the position in 2024.

The latest directive effectively nullifies the earlier appointments of a new director-general, executive director of news, executive director of marketing, and managing director of NTA Enterprises.