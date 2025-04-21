Tinubu To Return To Nigeria Monday – Presidency

Share

President Bola Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria on Monday, April 21 after spending nearly two weeks abroad.

This is contained in a brief press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return home today.”

New Telegraph recalls that the Presidency had on Thursday, April 7 assured Nigerians that the President remained fully engaged with national governance despite his stay overseas.

The statement emphasized that Tinubu’s absence was temporary and “in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks,” with his return scheduled for April 21, after the Easter holidays.

Tinubu had departed for Paris on April 2, 2025, for what the Presidency described as a two-week working visit.

