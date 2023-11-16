Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Saudi Arabia, Guinea-Bissau Trips

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday returned to Nigeria after attending the Saudi-Africa Summit last week as well as the 50th Independence Day Celebration of Guinea Bissau.

Recall that President Tinubu left Abuja last Thursday, November 9 to attend the Saudi-Africa Summit in Riyadh which among other things was to attract more Foreign Direct Investment and expand business partnerships.

Discussions at the first Saudi-Africa Summit revolved around supporting joint action, enhancing political coordination, addressing regional security threats, and facilitating economic transformation through research and the local development of new energy solutions, all while bolstering cross-sectoral investment cooperation.

Tinubu left Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night and arrived at Guinea Bissau early hours of Thursday to honour the invitation by the country’s President for the celebration of the 50th Independence Day Anniversary.

READ ALSO:

The President, who is Chairman of ECOWAS, joined the Chairman of the African Union, Azaali Assoumani, and five other Heads of State in the ceremony which showcased historic, cultural and military displays.

President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo thanked all the leaders for honouring the invitation, particularly the partners that had ensured the stability and progress of the country, like Nigeria.

Looking back at 50 years of Independence, Embalo said the country had made progress by strengthening relations with other countries, assuring that his government will sustain, and upscale the economic and humanitarian ties.

The other Heads of State at the ceremony were Dennis Sassou N’Guesso, President of Congo, Brice Clotaire Engeuma, Transitional President of Gabon, Adama Barrow, President of The Gambia, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal, and Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone.

President Tinubu left Bissau immediately after the celebration of Nigeria at about 4 pm.