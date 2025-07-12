Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After BRICS Summit In Brazil

President Bola Tinubu is currently en route to Nigeria from Brazil, where he attended the 2025 BRICS Summit held from July 6 to 7.

The update was disclosed by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

According to sources, the President departed Rio de Janeiro at 12:30 p.m. local time and is expected to arrive in Abuja later this evening.

Tinubu’s return marks the conclusion of a two-week diplomatic trip that took him to Saint Lucia and Brazil. He departed Nigeria on Saturday, June 28, for a state visit to Saint Lucia as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s relations with Caribbean nations and bolster South-South cooperation.

On July 4, the President left Saint Lucia for Brazil to participate in the BRICS Summit, where leaders discussed global economic challenges, trade, and multilateral collaboration.