July 12, 2025
Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After BRICS Summit In Brazil

President Bola Tinubu is currently en route to Nigeria from Brazil, where he attended the 2025 BRICS Summit held from July 6 to 7.

The update was disclosed by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

According to sources, the President departed Rio de Janeiro at 12:30 p.m. local time and is expected to arrive in Abuja later this evening.

Tinubu’s return marks the conclusion of a two-week diplomatic trip that took him to Saint Lucia and Brazil. He departed Nigeria on Saturday, June 28, for a state visit to Saint Lucia as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s relations with Caribbean nations and bolster South-South cooperation.

On July 4, the President left Saint Lucia for Brazil to participate in the BRICS Summit, where leaders discussed global economic challenges, trade, and multilateral collaboration.

