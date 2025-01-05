Tinubu Returns To Lagos After Working Visit To Enugu

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Lagos following a successful working visit to Enugu State on Saturday, January 4.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that during the visit the President commissioned several key projects initiated by the State Governor, Peter Mbah’s administration.

President Tinubu also Inaugurates the Government House Command and Control Center, a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance security through advanced real-time surveillance technology across Enugu State.

The project highlights Governor Mbah’s commitment to leveraging digital innovation for improved governance and public safety.

President Tinubu commended the Enugu State Government for its dedication to development and praised Governor Mbah’s visionary leadership.

Addressing dignitaries at the event, Tinubu emphasized the importance of collaboration across party lines and reaffirmed his administration’s focus on fostering national unity.

“We are all members of one huge family called Nigeria, but we live in different rooms in the same house.

*It’s not about the differences in our languages or where we are born; it’s about building a country that meets the needs of everyone,” Tinubu remarked.

Governor Mbah, in turn, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his support and acknowledged the federal government’s reforms, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the foreign exchange system, which have freed up funds for state-level development projects.

“Your bold economic reforms have provided the resources we need to complete critical infrastructure projects like this Command and Control Center, which will ensure the safety and prosperity of our people,” Mbah stated.

The visit further highlighted President Tinubu’s commitment to fostering collaboration among leaders, regardless of political affiliations, to ensure Nigeria’s progress.

Tinubu also lauded the efforts of Governor Alex Otti in Abia State, reinforcing the need for unity and shared vision among the country’s leadership.

