Tinubu Returns To Face NASS Crisis

The President- elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday returned to the country after a 10- day trip to France. His return for his swearing in ceremony on May 29, came amidst the festering crisis for Presiding positions in the 10th National Assembly, billed to be inaugurated in June. Competent sources told this Sunday Telegraph yesterday that the National Assembly leadership crisis among other pressing issues, prompted Tinubu to make a U-turn to arrive the country yesterday from France eight days to the May 29 inauguration date.

It was gathered that in a bid to ensure that the crisis doesn’t snowball into a complicated one, a rather disturbed National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, reportedly sent words of urgent concern to the President- Elect to return to the country as soon as possible. The source further added: “The president-elect was earlier scheduled to return on Tuesday, but the national chairman, Adamu Abdullahi, was said to have sent words to him on Thursday night that he was losing grip of the protests against the zoning issue.

“You know Baba is old and each day has been coming with one protest or the other. So, he had to send words to the president-elect through his vice, Kashim Shettima, who equally briefed his boss. “That had to happen especially when Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila was reportedly unhappy with the outcome of his encounter with Reps-elect at Trans- corp on Wednesday last week as the meeting was attended by less than 80 Reps out of 113 that have appended their signatures.

“Funny enough, it was observed that some Rep members were appending fake signatures to the Abbas list whereas they are with other aspirants. That itself calls for great concern. “Now that he is around, we believe things will be sorted out. I can confirm to you that the deputy speaker, Ahmed Wase just held a brief meeting with Tinubu. “We know our (VP-elect) informed Wase of the return of Jagaban, who also insisted they must go to the Airport together which he did,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the president-elect arrived Abuja, the aggrieved speakership aspirants under the umbrella of the G-6 met with the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives. All members of the G-6, except Wase, who was at the Airport to receive Tinubu, were present at the meeting which held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. Hon. Sada Soli, who spoke on behalf of the G-6, informed the opposition parties that the group had agreed on an individual as a consensus candidate for the speakership.

He, however, disclosed that the identity of that individual would be kept under wraps until the day of the inauguration to avoid establishment focus and monitoring. The Greater Minority Group of the 10th Assembly comprising members- elect from opposition parties and the aggrieved seven APC speakership aspirants have agreed to present consensus candidates for speaker and deputy speaker. A statement issued by a member of the G-7, Hon Yusuf Gagdi yesterday said: “The Greater Minority Group of the 10th Assembly comprising members-elect from opposition parties has met with members of the G7 group in order to take a common position on the leadership of the House of Representatives in the incoming assembly.

“At the end of the meeting, which held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Saturday, May 20, 2023, the incoming lawmakers agreed on consensus candidates for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions. They, however, decided to wait for a later date to unveil the candidates”. Gagdi said the members- elect settled for candidates that will be acceptable to majority of them. “The G7 met with Greater Minority and agreed on consensus candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker but we will not mention the names yet.

“We reached the agreement based on the best choice of people that will be acceptable to the majority of all parties involved. “We have formed this alliance to resist all attempts by external forces to impose leadership on the 10th House of Representatives. Be rest assured that the next leadership of the House will emerge from us,” he stated. Greater Minority is made up of 182 members-elect across minority parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Labour Party (LP); New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); Africa Democratic Congress (ADC); Young People’s Party (YPP); All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The G7 are aspirants for the position of the speaker, who are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). They include the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase; Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi; Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara; Hon. Sada Soli; Hon. Mariam Onuoha and Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji.