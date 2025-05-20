Tinubu Returns To Abuja From Rome

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja following a two-day visit to Vatican City, Rome, where he attended the inauguration of the 267th Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV.

The President arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 6:50 p.m. and was received by senior government officials.

While in Rome, President Tinubu held high-level discussions with Vatican authorities on diplomatic and interfaith matters, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to religious harmony and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

During the inaugural Mass of the new Pope on Sunday, Tinubu joined other world leaders at the solemn ceremony.

He later had a brief personal exchange with Pope Leo XIV, including a handshake and a short conversation.

Following the Mass, the President met with members of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), led by their President and Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji.

In his remarks, the President urged Nigerians—particularly religious leaders—to view the country’s religious and cultural diversity as a source of strength and prosperity, rather than a cause of conflict or division.

“If we use our diversity not for adversity but for prosperity, the country’s hope is stability and progress,” the President said, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

Describing the visit as historic, President Tinubu said it was a great privilege to lead Nigeria’s official delegation at such a significant moment in global religious history.

Those who received the President on his return to Abuja included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

