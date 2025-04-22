Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Two-Week Europe Visit

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Monday evening returned to Abuja after a two-week working visit to Europe.

The President’s aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 9:50 p.m., where he was received by senior officials of his administration.

Tinubu, who departed Nigeria on Wednesday, April 2, spent some time in Paris, the capital of France, before reportedly heading to London two weekends ago.

While in Europe, he maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

It would be recalled that while in Paris, the President held a high-level meeting with the United States Department of State’s Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos.

Discussions with the U.S. official focused on deepening bilateral collaboration aimed at enhancing regional security and promoting sustainable economic development across Africa.

A key aspect of the talks included joint efforts to advance lasting peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with emphasis on multilateral cooperation and the role of regional stakeholders.

The meeting underscored Nigeria’s ongoing engagement with international partners in addressing complex security and development challenges across the continent.

Among those who received the President on arrival were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

