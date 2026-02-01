Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Türkiye State Visit

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday night, returned to Abuja after a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye, arriving at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 8:55 pm local time.

The visit, which featured high-level diplomatic, economic, and security engagements, culminated in the signing of multiple agreements aimed at deepening bilateral relations between Nigeria and Türkiye, including a renewed trade push targeting a $5 billion trade volume.

President Tinubu departed Abuja on Monday, January 26, for the state visit, following an invitation by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with discussions focused on trade, investment, security, energy, education, and defence cooperation.

During the visit, Nigeria and Türkiye agreed to establish a Joint Economy and Trade Committee to drive the expansion of trade relations and support Turkish investments in Nigeria, as both countries reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a $5 billion trade target.

At a joint press briefing in Ankara, President Erdogan praised President Tinubu’s determination to attract foreign investment, noting that the presence of several Nigerian ministers and top government officials underscored Nigeria’s seriousness in strengthening economic ties.

President Erdogan also pledged Türkiye’s support for Nigeria in the areas of military training and intelligence cooperation, particularly in the fight against terrorism within Nigeria and the wider Sahel region, citing Türkiye’s experience in counter-insurgency operations.