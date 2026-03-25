Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Eid Holiday In Lagos 

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday departed Lagos for Abuja after marking the Eid-el-Fitri, following his historic state visit to the United Kingdom.

According to his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, his plane left the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport at 6.44 pm.

President Tinubu returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom in the early hours of Friday and participated in the Eid-el-Fitr prayers held at Dodan Barracks.

As part of his Lagos schedule, the President received 23 governors, including Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The President also received Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, an EU delegation and members of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Vice President Kashim Shettima also came to Lagos to brief the President on his trip to Borno State, following the recent suicide bombing.

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, were at the President’s residence for the departure ceremony.

Others at the airport for the departure were the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, senior government officials, and party stalwarts.