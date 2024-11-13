Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Attending Arab Islamic Summit In S’arabia

Share

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after his trip to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. On Saturday, Tinubu left Abuja for Saudi Arabia to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.

The summit was held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Speaking at the summit, convened to address the current situation in the Middle East, Tinubu expressed deep concerns over the humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement yesterday that Tinubu called for an immediate end to the “prolonged Israeli aggression” in Gaza.

The president said: “The conflict in Palestine has persisted for far too long, inflicting immeasurable suffering”.

Tinubu, who called for a ceasefire in Gaza, said Nigeria is in support of a two-state solution—where both Israelis and Palestinians can coexist in security and dignity.

Share

Please follow and like us: