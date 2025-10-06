Tinubu Returns To Abuja After 10-Day Working Visit To Lagos

President Bola Tinubu will today (Monday) return to Abuja after a ten-day working visit to Lagos.

His spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Tinubu had arrived in Lagos on Friday, September 26, after attending the coronation of His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, in Ibadan.

While in Lagos, the President met with key investors, including Bayo Ogunlesi, Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners; Keem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of Metis Capital Partners; and other business leaders.

He also received the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, alongside the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and other agency heads.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s maritime industry as a viable alternative to fossil energy.

Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, the President visited Imo State to commission projects by Governor Hope Uzodimma and unveiled a book chronicling 10 years of APC governance.

He delivered the Independence Day broadcast from Dodan Barracks, Lagos, and later commissioned the renovated National Theatre, renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, where he urged Nigerians to speak positively about the country.

On Saturday, October 4, Tinubu attended the burial of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, Chairman of the APC in Plateau State. At the funeral, he paid tribute to Mama Yilwatda and reaffirmed his commitment to fairness and equity among all religious groups in Nigeria.