Tinubu Returns NPERA Bill Over Mandate, 1% Freight Fee

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has revealed that President Bola Tinubu has returned the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA) Bill over concerns surrounding its mandate and the proposed 1% Freight Stabilisation fee.

Executive Secretary of the Council, Dr. Pius Akutah, disclosed this while addressing journalists, noting that the issues raised have been clarified and the Bill is currently before the National Assembly for further legislative action before returning to the Presidency for assent.

According to Akutah, the President returned the Bill to the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice for advisory, following concerns regarding the mandate section, the Freight Stabilisation fee, and the new role of the Shippers’ Council as the Port Economic Regulator.

“Those issues have been clarified by the Council. We met with the Attorney-General of the Federation and looked at the issues one after the other. The confusion has been resolved because the gazette of the Presidential Order of 2015 and the 2015 regulations have been handed over to the Ministry of Justice,” he explained.

He noted that the Presidential Order of 2015 clearly empowered the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to act as the Port Economic Regulator, a fact that was not fully known to the Ministry of Justice when the Bill was first returned.

On the 1% Freight Stabilisation fee, Akutah clarified that the initial provision appeared to indicate that the freight fee would fund the agency, whereas it is actually part of the agency’s revenue generation framework. He added that this and other minor issues have now been corrected.

“You can’t correct a bill that has been passed without the National Assembly looking at it. The corrections are not so many—just a few regarding the mandate and the 1% freight fee,” he stated.

Akutah explained that the National Assembly, which has been on recess, will deliberate on the Bill once plenary resumes. He expressed confidence that the legislative chamber would quickly consider the corrections and transmit the revised Bill to the President for assent.

The NPERA Bill seeks to transform the Nigerian Shippers’ Council into a full-fledged Port Economic Regulator, thereby strengthening regulatory oversight in the maritime sector and ensuring greater operational efficiency across the nation’s ports.