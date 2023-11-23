Tinubu Returns From Germany

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja, after a five-day official visit to Berlin, Germany, where he participated in the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference.

Tinubu, who arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, last night, was received on arrival by senior members of the administration and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among those who received the President at the airport were the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike; the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

In Germany, the President participated in the G20 CwA Conference, where he joined other Heads of State and Governments of member-countries, bilateral partners, as well as heads of international organisations and deliberated on the immediate enhancement of economic and business co- operations.

The G20 CwA Conference took place simultaneously with the Fourth G20 Investment Summit, co-hosted by the German Government and German business associations.