Tinubu Retains Al-Makura Chair Of UBEC, Constitutes Boards Of NADF, BOA

President Bola Tinubu has announced the retention of Sen. Tanko Al-makura as the Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and constituted the boards of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) and the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

According to his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the President appointed Uchendu Ikechi Mbaegbulem to represent the South East, while Gift Ngo represents the South South on the UBEC board.

Mrs Ibiwunmi Akinnola will represent the South West on the board, Dr Meiro Mandara the North East, Dr Abdu Imam Saulawa the North West, and Professor Paul Ibukun-Olu Bolorunduro the North Central. The chairman and members of the board shall hold office for a term of four years in the first instance.

Tinubu confirmed the appointments of Muhammad Babangida as chairman and Ayo Sotinrin as Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), as previously announced.

The President also appointed three executive directors and five non-executive directors to the bank, representing Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

The executive directors are Fatima Garba, from Sokoto, as executive director, Corporate Services; Ka’amuna Ibrahim Khadi, from Borno, as executive director, Risk Management and Strategy; and Hakeem Oluwatosin Salami, from Kwara, as executive director, Operations.

The non-executive directors appointed to the bank’s board include Aminu Malami Mohammed (North East), Charles Amuchienwa (South East), Oladejo Odunuga (South West), Rabiu Idris Funtua (North West), and Kochi Donald Iorgyer (North Central).

In the same vein, the President in October 2023 appointed Muhammad Abu Ibrahim as the executive secretary and CEO of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) to lead the young agency, conceived by farmers and agripreneurs, to boost access to affordable capital.

In accordance with the Fund’s statute, the President has now constituted the board members who will be pivotal to the agency’s work.

Mallam Bello Maccido, the pioneer chairman of FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, is the board chairman. He has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. He represents the North West.

Other members include a prominent financial consultant and seasoned banker, Dr Nelson Henry Essien, representing Akwa Ibom and the South-South, and Amina Ahmed Habib, representing Jigawa and the North-West. Amina is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Another member appointed by the President is Ondo State-born, Akinyinka Olufela Akinnola, an engineer with diversified business interests. He represents the South West.

Hassan Tanimu Musa Usman from Borno represents the North East on the board. He is the founder of New Frontier Developments Ltd and a former non-executive director of Access Bank.

Lufer Samson Orkar from Benue represents North Central.

Felix Achibiri from Imo represents the South East. He is the Group Director of Genesis Energy Holdings and the chairman and CEO of DFC Holdings Limited.