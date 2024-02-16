Tinubu Retains Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG, Replaces NCDC DG

President Bola Tinubun yesterday retained the services of Prof. Moji Adeyeye as National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Director-General, with Mansur Kabir as board chairman. He replaced Ifedayo Adetifa as the new head of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with Olajide Idris.

The President also appointed Prof. Adamu Bakari as the Moddibo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola Chief Medical Director (CMD) and Prof. Reuben Eifediyi as the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital Irrua, Edo State, CMD. The Presidency announced the appointments in a statement by spokesman Ajuri Ngelale. Tinubu appointed/appointed board chairmen and chief executive officers for other eight agencies. Abba Zubairu is the National Blood Service Commission’s new board chairman, with Saleh Yuguda as CEO.

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has Afolabi Lesi as the board chairman, with Fatima Kyari the CEO. Wasilat Giwa is the new Pharmacy Council of Nigeria board leader, with Ibrahim Ahmed as CEO. Babajide Salako was appointed as the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria Chairman, with Tosan Erhabor as the CEO.

The statement said: “The President expects that the new leadership across this critical human development sector will substantially raise the standards of healthcare service delivery for the exclusive benefit of all strata of the Nigerian population as his administration is committed to implementing a whole-of-government approach to transforming the sector to enhance the aggregate national quality of life and productivity.

“Owing to the high cost of historical underperformance in the sector, the President anticipates the immediate and effective implementation of new policy frameworks to reposition the sector under the able leadership of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate.”